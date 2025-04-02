5 held for unlawful assembly, waving Palestine flag in Saharanpur: Police

MEERUT A group of people allegedly waved the Palestine flag and raised slogans in support of that country following Eid celebrations in Saharanpur on Monday, prompting the cops to arrest five for “unlawful assembly” and “statements conducing to public mischief”. The procession taken out in Saharanpur. (Sourced)

As many as 60 people were booked under BNS sections 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 189(5) (statements conducing to public mischief), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Those arrested included Mohd Uzaif, Mohd Falak, Abdul Kareem, Uzaif Khan and Abdul Raheem, said Saharanpur police.

The accused participated in a procession from Eidgah to Ghantaghar, where they allegedly waved the Palestinian flag alongside Indian flags and chanted pro-Palestine slogans. Videos of the purported demonstration, which went viral on social media, prompted authorities to take immediate cognisance of the situation, they said.

“Five arrests have been made so far with three identified suspects still absconding. We are analyzing the video footage, and the remaining accused will be apprehended soon,” said SSP RS Sajwan.

SP (city), Saharanpur, Vyom Bindal noted that the video purportedly showed a group of youths waving a foreign flag and raising slogans. “Authorities have taken note of this, and further action is underway. The police have launched a detailed investigation to identify and detain all individuals involved,” he added.

The arrests sparked controversy, with families of the detained claiming their sons were unjustly targeted. Among those arrested was Mohd Falak, 40, who was picked up from his home in Janak Nagar. His mother, Akbari, accused the police of misconduct, saying, “Around 2pm., 15 to 20 cops stormed into our house, where only women and children were present. When I questioned them, they misbehaved with us. There were no female officers, nor did they have a warrant.” She added that Falak had just returned after offering Eid prayers when he was detained.

Similarly, Mohd Uzaif, 21, was allegedly arrested from his residence while asleep. His father, Naseem, recounted, “Around 1 pm, police officers arrived and woke him up, asking him to identify the boys in the video. When he said he didn’t recognize anyone, they took him away without any explanation.”

Another parent shared an identical experience, saying, “The police arrived asking for my son. The moment I called him, they took him away without offering any explanation.”

Families of the detained repeatedly visited the local police station, seeking clarity but claimed they got no answers from the authorities.