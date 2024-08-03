Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) has achieved 50% growth in international passenger traffic in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The new Terminal 3 (T3) saw the arrival and departure of 2.8 lakh international passengers, with a significant number travelling for the Haj pilgrimage in the first quarter, said a CCSIA spokesperson. ‘50% growth in int’l passenger traffic in first quarter at CCSIA’

The airport also recorded a 15% increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), totalling over 13,000 in Q1 FY2024-25 compared to the same period in 2023-24. Overall, CCSIA experienced a 4% rise in total passenger traffic, with more than 1.7 million passengers in first quarter, up from 1.63 million in the previous year.

During this quarter, the average daily passenger count rose from 18,000 to over 18,500, with a record single-day high of 21,222 passengers on June 30, 2024.

Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh were the top three international destinations from Lucknow, while Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru remained the top three domestic destinations. CCSI Airport currently serves as a gateway to 29 domestic and 9 international destinations for passengers from the region.

A CCSIA spokesperson said, “For the convenience of passengers, the airport has implemented several technological advancements at T3, including Digi Yatra, 2D-scanners at departure gates, E-gates for seamless entry into the security hold area, an automatic tray retrieval system, and self-bag drop facilities. With a focus on showcasing the culture of Uttar Pradesh, T3 is a visual delight featuring elements like Chikankari, Skylight, Swarna Ghats, Basant Bahaar, Uttar Pradesh ki Jhankhi, Swagat Diwar, Aalap wall, and the welcoming tagline ‘Muskuraeiye Aap Lucknow Mein Hain’.”

CCSIA began operations from T3 on March 31 and transitioned all domestic operations to T3 on April 21, 2024. With the transfer of international operations to T3 on June 19, CCSI Airport successfully completed its phased plan of consolidating flight operations at one terminal.