50 years of 1971 war: Grand welcome awaits ‘Victory Flame’ in Lucknow

As part of the ongoing “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” celebrations marking India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, one of the victory flames (Swarnim Vijay Mashaals) will arrive in the state capital on Wednesday (December 8) and will remain here till Sunday (December 12).

The “Victory Flame” being honoured in Lucknow is the one which moved towards the eastern cardinal direction and is on the final leg of its journey towards National War Memorial after visiting various battle fields, including those in Bangladesh.

The Surya Command of the Indian Army is commemorating the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” with a series of events from December 8 to 12. On the morning of December 9, the Uttar Pradesh government is organising a function to pay tribute to the “Victory Flame” with a grand celebration at the Vidhan Sabha.

The same evening, the “Victory Flame” will be placed at Janeshwar Misra Park from 4pm to 5:30pm to enable the citizens of Lucknow to pay their tribute. The event will also include a military band and a weapon display showcasing the might of the Indian Armed Forces. In addition, for the benefit of those youth who have a passion to serve the country, an Information booth on avenues to join the army will also be established.

The “Victory Flame” is also being hosted by Lucknow University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on the December 10-11 before leaving for its final resting place at the National War Memorial, New Delhi on the December 12. The “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” celebrations were launched by PM Narendra Modi by lighting four victory flames which commenced their journey from the eternal flame at National War Memorial, New Delhi, on December 16, 2020. These victory flames were despatched to four cardinal directions of the country.

During their travels, the victory flames visited the native places of various war heroes and battle fields to honour the memory of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and collected soil form the respective areas which will finally be entombed at National War Memorial in a grand function on December 16.

The Indian Armed Forces ensured complete capitulation of the fighting potential of Armed Forces of Pakistan in the 1971 war and effected surrender of approximately 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistani Army— the largest after the World War II. This emphatic victory immensely raised the stature of India amongst the comity of nations. The instrument of surrender was signed between Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen JS Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.The day is celebrated across the nation as Vijay Diwas.