54 of 168 nominations from 9 constituencies of Lucknow rejected

LUCKNOW As many as 54 of the 168 nominations filed by candidates from nine assembly constituencies of Lucknow, where polling would be held in the fourth phase of elections, were rejected on Friday. Now, there are 114 poll contestants from the nine constituencies.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is February 7. Lucknow would go to polls on February 23, and the counting would take place on March 10.

“A total of 54 nominations have been rejected. The decision was taken after through scrutiny conducted by the returning officers as per the norms. The entire process was videographed,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

He said the officers found discrepancies in the nominations. Among the nine assembly constituencies, one nomination was rejected from Malihabad constituency, 11 from BKT, nine from Sarojini Nagar, 10 from Lucknow West, six from Lucknow North, five from Lucknow East, two from Lucknow Central, seven from Lucknow Cantt and three from Mohanlalganj.