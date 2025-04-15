5-member panel to probe Lok Bandhu hospital blaze

LUCKNOW A day after a fire broke out at state-run Lok Bandhu Hospital here, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday directed a high-level probe into the incident and warned of strict action against those found responsible. A broken window on the 2nd floor of Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, where the fire broke out on Monday night. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A five-member committee headed by the director-general (medical and health services) has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, according to an official statement.

“In view of the fire incident at Lok Bandhu hospital on Monday night, I have ordered a detailed inquiry. If anyone is found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken. Principal secretary of the health department has issued an official letter to initiate the probe,” said Pathak.

“The safety of patients is our top priority. This investigation will help us strengthen our hospital systems,” Pathak was quoted as saying in the statement issued by his office. The deputy CM added that the probe will not only identify the primary cause of the fire, but will also suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future.

“I have directed principal secretary Parthasarthi Sen Sharma to identify the primary cause of the fire, assess any negligence or lapses, and suggest preventive measures. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days,” he said.

The investigation will be focused on three major aspects -- primary cause of fire, identification of any any negligence/ fault, on part of the hospital administration and recommendations to prevent similar incidents in future.

Besides the DG of medical and health services, the inquiry committee members will include director of the Electrical Safety Directorate, additional director from the Medical Education Department, an officer nominated by the Fire Department, and additional director (electrical) from Medical and Health Services, the release added.

The fire department and the team of civil engineers completed their inspection on Tuesday, and reports on the same are awaited. Until such time that these investigations are complete, the hospital will not be taking in new patients. However, it will make provisions for emergency cases only (40 beds reseved for the purpose).

Meanwhile, the outpatient department (OPD) services resumed at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning, hours after the fire broke out there on Monday night.

As of now, the cause of the fire that started in a storeroom on the second floor of the hospital building, is suspected to be a short circuit. While fire officers and hospital staff were able to douse the fire, the smoke spreading into the patients’ wards on the same floor proved to be a risk as well, although there were no casualties or injuries.