6 Covid deaths as cases hit 8-month high in UP

Six Covid deaths and 14765 fresh covid cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday.

Hardoi reported 2 deaths, while Kanpur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Jaunpur, Pilibhit reported one death each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per data from the state’s health department, six deaths were reported on January 8 too.

The 14765 new covid cases reported on Thursday were the highest in a single day in eight months’ time, officials said. “There are 71, 022 active Covid cases in UP at present. In all 255391 covid samples were tested out of which 14765 tested positive. Till now 9, 55, 52, 240 Covid samples have been tested and the overall test positivity rate is 1.87%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary medical health in a press conference.

Escalating new covid cases have also brought down recovery rate to 94.7%. It was over 98% in the first week of January.

Lucknow reported 2213 Covid cases while Ghaziabad also reported 1678 new covid cases. Cases were also reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar (1626), Meerut (1197), Varanasi (515), Agra (618), Prayagraj (434), Muzaffarnagar (484), according to the health department data.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among new cases in Lucknow 38 were health workers, 648 are contacts of previous Covid patients and 269 have travel history from other states or countries. “In all 277 tested positive when they gave samples after having mild symptoms of Covid,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Lucknow has reported a total 249633 covid cases and among them 236741 have recovered. The recovery rate in the state capital is 94.83%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. Majority 428 cases were reported from Aliganj, 343 from Chinhat, 263 from Alambagh and 246 from Indira Nagar.

Over 10k active cases in Lko, GB Nagar

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW: Active Covid cases in two districts Lucknow and Gautam Budha Nagar crossed 10K mark on Thursday. Number of active covid cases Lucknow reached 10241, next to 10717 in Gautam Budha Nagar, the only two districts having over 10K active cases. Ghaziabad has 9179 active cases while Meerut has 6681 active covid cases under treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}