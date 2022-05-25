6 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Lucknow

As many as 6 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while 16 patients have recovered from the disease. Presently there are 82 active Covid cases in the city. Till now, 2,94,503 people have defeated corona in the state capital while 2,651 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic in Lucknow so far.

The CMO officials said that 3 people were found positive in Aliganj, 2 in Mal, and one was detected positive in contact tracing. The authorities have advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the situation being under control.