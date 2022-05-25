6 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Lucknow
As many as 6 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while 16 patients have recovered from the disease. Presently there are 82 active Covid cases in the city. Till now, 2,94,503 people have defeated corona in the state capital while 2,651 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic in Lucknow so far.
The CMO officials said that 3 people were found positive in Aliganj, 2 in Mal, and one was detected positive in contact tracing. The authorities have advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the situation being under control.
-
Nurse held for child trafficking: Vijayapura Police
Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for her alleged involvement in child trafficking, officials said on Tuesday. The accused nurse, identified as Jayamala Patil, gave custody of two children to two different households on last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government and with an intention of trafficking them, police said. These two children were orphans and were kept with two women appointed by the Jayamala.
-
Bengaluru school’s email to its alumni over Gyanvapi stirs row
A purported e-mail sent by New Horizon Public School in Bengaluru asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to 'Gyanvapi temple' on Google Maps has sparked a controversy in Karnataka, with the institute issuing a clarification that it was sent “without proper screening procedures, that is required of all our e-mail communications”.
-
Dalit writer Mahadeva withdraws consent to use his work in textbooks
Noted Dalit writer and activist Devnoor Mahadeva on Tuesday withdrew earlier consent given to the Karnataka education department to use portions of Mahadeva's writing in school textbooks in protest against the alleged “saffronisation” of education in the state. In a letter, the writer said that he would be “happy” if his works were removed from the textbook.
-
Eight killed, 28 injured in bus, truck collision in Hubballi
Atleast eight people were killed and 28 injured during a collision between a private passenger bus and a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Hubballi in the wee hours of Tuesday. This is the second major accident in the Hubballi-Dharwad region in the past four days. The accident had claimed eight lives. Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said that the accident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am.
-
BSY’s son Vijayendra not fielded for MLC polls, says will abide by party
The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has rejected the recommendation made by its Karnataka unit to field former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son in the June 3 biennial elections to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council. The state core committee had recommended Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra to the central leadership, as one of the probable candidates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics