60th National Cost Convention: ‘ICAI to train rural students in accounting’
Two-day 60th National Cost Convention, 2022 of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) began on Friday at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow, with approximately 1100 delegates from across India in attendance. Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Singh, vice-chancellor, BBAU, jointly inaugurated the convention.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath delivered the inaugural speech via a video message in which he praised the convention’s theme statement, “Self-reliance through enlightenment,” and welcomed the delegates to Uttar Pradesh. He also asked the cost management accountants to take advantage of the available opportunities in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, CMA Vijender Sharma, vice president, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, said, “We have also signed an MoU with the government of Uttar Pradesh. We will train millions of students from villages, including farmers’ children who return to their respective villages after failing to find work outside. Our goal is to train them to handle accounting at the gram panchayat level and seek employment while staying at home. The Uttar Pradesh government will bear the cost.”
Elaborating on the significance of the event, he said, “This convention is being held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. Our main goal was to invite delegates from various parts of India who work in various large sectors and companies to see how our state has developed and grown in recent years. This will attract a lot of investment because these delegates may bring some good investments here, which will increase employment opportunities in the state.”
Earlier, the chief secretary who was invited as the special guest, welcomed the delegates and praised the institute’s effort in organising the convention in Lucknow. While discussing the Government of India’s “Vision-2047,” he brought up the “One District, One Product” scheme of UP Government and mentioned how close the world’s ‘self-reliance’ is to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also encouraged the delegates to visit the food and cloth markets in Lucknow, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Sthan, and Ayodhya Dham while praising the state government’s efforts for the development of Ayodhya.
