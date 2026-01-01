64 CHCs in UP to get digital X-ray machines: Dy CM Pathak

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install digital X-ray machines at 64 community health centres (CHCs) in different districts to improve diagnosis for patients. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. (Sourced)

“Administrative and financial approval has been granted for installation of new X-ray machines. Installation of digital X-ray machines will make medical facilities more accessible and modern,” said deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, in a statement.

Digital X-ray machines will be installed at 3 CHCs in Aligarh, 4 in Azamgarh, 4 in Etawah, and 2 in Kannauj, 3 in Kanpur Nagar, 16 in Lucknow, and 4 in Mau. These machines will also be installed at 2 CHCs in Moradabad, 5 in Rae Bareli, and 3 in Sambhal. Also, 2 CHCs in Sonbhadra and 4 in Sultanpur will get the facility.

One digital X-ray machine each will be installed at CHCs in Deoria, Rampur, Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Meerut, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Kaushambi, Hardoi, Basti, Bareilly and Ballia. “Health care improvement is a priority for the state government,” Pathak said.

Digital x-ray machines are required in several medical care conditions, say experts. Dr GP Gupta, additional director, Uttar Pradesh health department, said, “All chest conditions, including TB, pneumonia or fractures, need good x-ray. Also, if someone swallows a coin or there is a foreign body such as a stone particle or glass or a gunshot injury, it can be seen via x-ray. Even in the case of kidney stones or perforation in the abdomen/intestine, x-ray is a help for making diagnosis and treatment.”