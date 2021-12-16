67k Lucknow properties have never paid tax to LMC; recovery action in pipeline

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has identified around 67,000 properties that have never paid house tax to LMC despite being within the municipal limits. These establishments were identified after a special survey in all eight zones of the city.

“It was a surprise when we got the data about 51,611 houses and 14,666 commercial properties never paying house tax to LMC. I have directed the tax inspectors of the zones to recover house tax from these property owners and initiate action if they don’t pay tax to LMC,” said Ashok Singh, chief tax fixation officer, LMC.

“Initially, the LMC will persuade and motivate these property owners to pay their tax within the next one month after which recovery notices will be issued in accordance with LMC rules. Even then, if someone does not pay the taxes, strict action will be taken by the LMC.

“If people think that they can escape paying tax to the government then they are wrong because we have advanced technology to track and trace properties, including satellite imaging and physical verification. The money from taxes is used for the civic development of the city. It is from this money that LMC constructs roads, places street lights, cleans the roads, maintains water supply, etc. So, people must pay their taxes to avail of the civic services.”

Meanwhile, in a meeting of LMC tax inspectors, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh has directed officials to increase tax collection by creating awareness but without any harassment of property owners. He said, “Due to the pandemic, several people are facing economic problems. That’s why LMC tax inspectors will have to be firm but polite during the recovery of taxes. They can take taxes in instalments, if required.”

The additional municipal commissioner has directed zonal officers to serve notices to tax inspectors who have shown poor recovery. All the inspectors with less than 40% recovery were given show cause notices.