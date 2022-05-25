7 LMC employees suspended over 3-crore parking lot scam

LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. The zonal officer of the area was attached to the head office as punishment.

“When I reached the spot, 12 parking lots of the LMC were running without tender in Transport Nagar. The shops in the parking lot were also sold illegally. In this case, the municipal corporation suffered a loss of more than ₹3 crore,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back.

He had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.

The parking boys were charging money without giving any parking slip or receipt. Dwivedi found 355 trucks and other vehicles parked in the parking lot, and all of them had paid for the parking but were not given any receipt.

“Parking lots in Transport Nagar will now be regulated by the LMC. All the shops, which were rented out by private people, would be taken over by the municipal corporation,” he said.

The municipal commissioner said, “The Transport and Mechanics Association told our officials that 180 shops built in the parking lot were rented out by brokers and contractors. These people were charging ₹5,000-30,000 rent for a month. It is alleged that the drivers’ rest rooms in parking numbers 2, 5 and 10 were also converted into warehouses and restaurants.”

Raj Narayan Singh, media in-charge of Transport Nagar Vyapar Mandal and Warehouse Honours’ Association, said LMC employees allegedly used to come and sit near the people managing the “work of money collection.”

“After the complete inquiry, I will not hesitate in taking legal action against the guilty,” said the municipal commissioner.