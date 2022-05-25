7 LMC employees suspended over ₹3-crore parking lot scam
LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. The zonal officer of the area was attached to the head office as punishment.
“When I reached the spot, 12 parking lots of the LMC were running without tender in Transport Nagar. The shops in the parking lot were also sold illegally. In this case, the municipal corporation suffered a loss of more than ₹3 crore,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back.
He had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.
The parking boys were charging money without giving any parking slip or receipt. Dwivedi found 355 trucks and other vehicles parked in the parking lot, and all of them had paid for the parking but were not given any receipt.
“Parking lots in Transport Nagar will now be regulated by the LMC. All the shops, which were rented out by private people, would be taken over by the municipal corporation,” he said.
The municipal commissioner said, “The Transport and Mechanics Association told our officials that 180 shops built in the parking lot were rented out by brokers and contractors. These people were charging ₹5,000-30,000 rent for a month. It is alleged that the drivers’ rest rooms in parking numbers 2, 5 and 10 were also converted into warehouses and restaurants.”
Raj Narayan Singh, media in-charge of Transport Nagar Vyapar Mandal and Warehouse Honours’ Association, said LMC employees allegedly used to come and sit near the people managing the “work of money collection.”
“After the complete inquiry, I will not hesitate in taking legal action against the guilty,” said the municipal commissioner.
-
ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, an MLA from Byculla.
-
Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.
-
Vegetable vendor flees with ₹81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund
Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with ₹81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund. “We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane, said.
-
Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday. The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics.
-
Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him
Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing Waghmare's 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Khoni village in Nizampura, Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, has been booked for murder. Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics