Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 7 more clothes’ banks to be opened in Lucknow for poor
lucknow news

7 more clothes’ banks to be opened in Lucknow for poor

The move was an outcome of the success of the first clothes’ bank and the response of the public to it, officials said.
The clothes’ banks will be attached to Raen Baseras (night shelters) operating in the city (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh capital will get seven more clothes’ banks in the next couple of days. The initiative is part of the district administration’s drive which it launched in collaboration with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in order to help the homeless and needy brave the chill expected in the days ahead.

Officials said that the move was an outcome of the success of the first clothes’ bank which the DM recently inaugurated on the Collectorate premises. “We never thought that our initiative would get so much support from the people. Hence, we have decided to open more clothes’ banks in other parts of the city,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

As per the plan, the administration will establish around seven more clothes’ banks that will make eight banks in all. “It will be ensured that the clothes’ banks are established in all eight zones of the LMC,” an administrative official said.

However, the officials are yet to decide the address of the banks. “The banks will cover all corners of the city in order to provide adequate bedding and woollens to the homeless,” the official said.

On the functioning of the banks, the official said that the banks will be a joint initiative wherein commoners, NGOs and corporate houses and others will be roped in to run them.

“We will appeal to the people, NGOs and others to donate with an open heart. Here, at the bank, we will accept clothes, bed sheets, old blankets, old quilts, sweaters, woollens, etc,” the official said.

However, for those families or houses that cannot come over to banks to deposit the old clothes, the DM said that there will be a dedicated courier service. “Once opted, a service person will collect the old clothes from the house,” he added.

Once collected, the banks will be open for needy people, and would be linked to Raen Baseras, where it will be distributed among the gathering.

Other than setting up the clothes’ banks, the administration is also going to increase the number of Raen Baseras in order to accommodate the maximum number of homeless people. The DM has also directed the LMC and other departments to give a facelift to the existing Raen Baseras.

