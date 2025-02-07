72 LDA officials under lens for ‘overlooking’ illegal structures

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has prepared a list of 72 officials who allegedly overlooked 81 illegal constructions in the state capital between 2003 and 2013 and didn’t initiate action against the structures. A 22-page report will be sent to the government, seeking action against the officials concerned. The report reveals that 36 assistant engineers and 36 junior engineers posted in various zones during that period failed to enforce demolition notices issued by the LDA. (Pic for representation)

The report, accessed by Hindustan Times, reveals that 36 assistant engineers and 36 junior engineers posted in various zones during that period failed to enforce demolition notices issued by the LDA, allowing illegal structures to flourish across multiple areas, including Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, New Hyderabad and Faizabad Road. The violations span across Zones 1, 4, 5, and 7, raising serious concerns about administrative lapses within the authority.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that the report has been finalised for the state government, and that further action will be taken once the government issues directives. However, the delay in addressing these violations has sparked criticism from citizens. Among the 72 names, many are repeated as per the building constructions, said another official.

The issue arose after multiple PILs were filed in court in 2010 regarding illegal constructions in Lucknow. The court asked the LDA to submit a report on illegal constructions and action taken by the authorities. The report submitted by the LDA to the court highlighted around 81 illegal buildings where unauthorised constructions had taken place, and notices had already been issued. As a result, the court summoned the LDA for delays in taking action.

The report also mentions five properties in Zone 7 whose files are not available with the LDA. The missing files involve properties located at Napier Road 2 (Hardoi Road, Thakurganj), Sheesh Mahal (Thakurganj), Nadan Mahal Road (Chowk), and Bazarkhala. The authority has decided to redraft missing files and then issue notices, confirmed an LDA official.

LDA officials prepared the list based on records of buildings that had been issued demolition notices but didn’t face action. An official explained that while the government had requested a comprehensive list of all officers responsible, compiling such a report was challenging. As a result, LDA mentioned officials based on the timeline of notices issued and those who failed to implement demolition orders.

An activist accused LDA officials of colluding with builders, alleging that unauthorized construction continues unchecked till date.

“The bigger issue is that thousands of residents have unknowingly been pushed into legal trouble due to the nexus between LDA officials and builders. Many of these structures are already occupied, and suddenly, they are being declared illegal. The lack of timely action not only endangers homebuyers’ investments, but also highlights deep-rooted corruption within the system,” he alleged.

He also questioned why LDA has no mechanism to track the notices it issues, urging the authorities to implement a transparent system that monitors enforcement actions to prevent similar incidents in future.

“If LDA had a proper tracking system, buyers wouldn’t have been blindsided by this sudden crackdown. Most of these buildings are fully occupied, and now residents face uncertainty despite investing their life savings. The authority must ensure timely action to protect citizens from falling victim to such irregularities,” he added.