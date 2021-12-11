75% work of UP’s Saryu canal project was done under SP rule: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exchanged barbs over the Saryu Nahar (canal) National Project and BJP’s new catchphrase for 2022 UP assembly polls—”Farq Saaf Hai” (difference is clear).

Hours before PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹9800 crore project in east UP’s Balrampur district, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav in two tweets in Hindi claimed that three-fourth the project work was done during his regime and that the BJP only cut ribbons of the projects initiated by them.

While Akhilesh in his tweets called the BJP government “kainchijivi” (those cutting ribbons)”, the PM said someone might have cut its ribbon in their “childhood” without taking any names. “Three-fourth of the Saryu Nahar National Project work was done during the SP government and this BJP government took five years to complete the remaining work,” the SP chief claimed in his tweet.

Akhilesh’s tweet was seemingly in response to the PM Modi’s tweets the night before in which he had said: “You would be shocked to know that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project began in 1978 but for decades the project was never completed. Costs increased and so did people’s woes. A project that remained incomplete for four decades has been finished in four years.”

In what appeared to be a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the PM said after inaugurating the project, “When I started from Delhi, I was waiting for someone to say that he had cut the ribbon of this project and started this scheme. This is the habit of some people, maybe in their childhood they had cut its ribbon. Some people’s priority is ‘imagination’, ours is execution.”

After the inauguration of the project, Akhilesh at a press conference in Lucknow said and also tweeted in an apparent reference to BJP’s “Fraq Saaf Hai” campaign: “There are basically two types of people in the world, some who really work and some who appropriate others’ work. This is the difference between the government of SP and today’s ‘Kainchijivi’ (ribbon cutting) government. That’s why in 2022 elections the BJP is going to be completely wiped out.”

“The BJP is about to complete five years in power but they have not even had the time to look at their own ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto). They are spending money meant for schemes in ads, banners and hoardings. Samajwadi Party gave students laptops while the BJP has rained lathis on the youth. Yeh ‘Farq Saaf Hai’ (the difference between the previous SP government and the present BJP government is clear). If anyone wants to change any name, give a request to the chief minister and the name will be changed— Farq Saaf Hai,” Akhilesh tweeted.

“Our government arranged the land for AIIMS in Gorakhpur while the BJP people filed PILs to put hurdles in the project—Farq Saaf Hai. This BJP government announced a university in the name of their leader and the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee but did not build the university itself. From where has the university been functioning from? At a floor from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute built by the SP government-Farq Saaf Hai,” he said.

When asked about speculations of alliance with union minister and BJP ally Anupriya Patel and her party Apna Dal (Solelal), Akhilesh said at the press conference, “We will see but first she should quit her ministership”. The Samajwadi Party has already allied with the other faction of Apna Dal—Apna Dal (Krishna Patel)—led by Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel.