777 new Covid cases, two deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh registered 777 new Covid cases and two deaths on Saturday. Besides, all 75 districts of the state reported below 100 fresh cases during the last 24 hours.

“Now there are 7,552 active Covid cases in the state. In the past 24 hours, 1,75,456 Covid samples were tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.

Maharajganj and Lakhimpur Kheri reported one death each taking the total number of Covid deaths in state to 23,426.

“New cases in Lucknow came below 100 after January 4 when for the first time this year new daily cases had gone over 100. During the day, the state capital reported 95 new Covid cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Gautam Buddh Nagar logged 62 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad and Varanasi 38 cases each while 35 fresh cases surfaced in Lakhimpur Kheri district. On vaccination front, Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 28,23,44,471 doses of Covid vaccine, including 16,36,63,388 first dose and 11,65,26,880 second dose.