lucknow news

8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the victims.
The officials said the driver fell asleep and the car collided with the truck that was parked alongside the highway. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials.

The officials said the incident took place when the SUV was returning after attending a wedding party. They said the driver fell asleep and the car collided with the truck that was parked alongside the highway.

A senior police official said the rescue team rushed the injured to the district hospital in Gorakhpur where eight people were declared dead while three injured are undergoing treatment. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the victims. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said the CM’s office in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family members of those who lost their lives while 50,000 for the injured people.

