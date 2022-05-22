8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district
Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials.
The officials said the incident took place when the SUV was returning after attending a wedding party. They said the driver fell asleep and the car collided with the truck that was parked alongside the highway.
A senior police official said the rescue team rushed the injured to the district hospital in Gorakhpur where eight people were declared dead while three injured are undergoing treatment. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings have been initiated.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the victims. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said the CM’s office in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family members of those who lost their lives while ₹50,000 for the injured people.
-
Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation organised an awareness drive, 'SHAPE UP', with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
-
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University doctor's wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj's contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife's mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
-
Army recruitment scam accused held in Bihar
UP anti-terror squad on Saturday arrested a wanted accused, suspected to have been recruited to Gorkha regiments of Indian army through forged documents in 2015-16, from Bihar, said senior ATS officials here on Sunday. They said the racket involved in getting recruitment of Nepali nationals using force domicile certificates and identity proofs was unearthed after the mastermind behind a recruitment racket Chandra Bahadur Khatri by the UP ATS in October 2017.
-
Prayagraj: Tech-savvy vehicle lifter gang busted, six held
Joint teams of Civil Lines and Colonelganj police arrested six members of the gang and recovered two dozen stolen motorcycles from their possession worth over ₹20 lakh, officials said. Civil Lines police first detained Arjun Singh of Koraon, Indra Bahadur Pal and Vijay and recovered 15 stolen bikes. Nine more bikes were recovered among which 6 were found from Manish Kumar of Industrial Area automobile workshop in the Naini area.
-
Noida man performed ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ car stunt, arrested
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced on Sunday they have arrested a man who was seen on a video performing a stunt on a road in Noida. “Sector 113 police arrested a youth for performing dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. The vehicles used in stunts were seized as well,” Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, informed on its Twitter handle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics