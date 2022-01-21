815 file nominations for 58 seats in first phase Uttar Pradesh poll

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification on Friday for filing of nominations for phase 2 of polls in 55 assembly constituencies of nine districts in west UP, including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The filing of nominations for the first phase poll in 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts ended on Friday.

A total of 815 candidates have filed nominations for the 58 assembly seats. The highest number of 27 candidates filed nominations for Mathura assembly seat, followed by NOIDA- 23 and Bah, Muzaffarnagar and Meerapur seats- 20 each. The lowest number of 8 candidates filed nominations from Modi Nagar, while 9 each filed their papers from Khair and Iglas assembly constituencies.

The last date of the filing of the nominations for the second phase is January 28. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 31. Polling in 55 assembly constituencies in nine districts will be held on February 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Shukla said in view of the guidelines issued by ECI, recognized political parties had been allotted a total of 1798 minutes separately for broadcasting and telecasting for election campaign on Doordarshan and All India Radio.

All parties had been allotted a slot within 10 minutes. The broadcast time for AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) was 90 minutes, of BSP 307, BJP 478, CPI 92, CPI (M) 90, Congress 151, NCP 90, NPP 90, RLD 107 and SP 303 minutes for the seven-phase poll, he said.