84 cops on 42 race bikes to tackle traffic chaos in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Wednesday launched 42 Racer Mobile units equipped with state-of-the-art traffic management tools. CP Amrendra Kumar Sengar flagging off the fleet in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“These units are expected to play a crucial role in swiftly clearing traffic bottlenecks, especially during high-pressure situations such as cricket matches, religious processions, political rallies, or sudden gridlocks at key junctions. If the need arises, several of them can be called to one place to tackle the situation,” said DCP, traffic, Kamlesh Dixit.

Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar flagged off the fleet from the Reserve Police Lines, marking a significant upgrade to the city’s traffic response capability.

“A key feature of this initiative is the Racer Mobiles’ ability to respond instantly in large numbers to any traffic disruption across the city. Whether it’s a jam near the stadium during a match, or crowding due to a procession or festival, these bikes will act as the first responders to break the bottleneck and restore flow,” said the DCP traffic.

A senior police officer said that cops will also be able to challan those trying to flout traffic norms.

The commissioner of police emphasised that these mobile units bring discipline, quick action, and modern technology into the field, and instructed officers to uphold professionalism and swift responsiveness during duty.

The mobile teams have been deployed strategically across sensitive routes, busy intersections, and accident-prone zones.

With the continued expansion of the commissionerate, this initiative is seen as a key effort to ensure smarter, faster, and more people-centric traffic management in the city.

Each Racer Mobile is equipped with

Body-worn cameras for accountability

Loudhailers for crowd control

Mobile phones for coordination

Breath analysers for enforcement

Other tools essential for smart traffic regulation