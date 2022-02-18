844 new Covid cases, five deaths in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 844 new Covid cases while five patients died in different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

“The state has tested 10,27,27,543 Covid samples till now, including 1,80,339 having been tested in the past 24 hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Friday.

Lucknow district reported maximum124 new Covid cases, followed by 62 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 51 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 35 in Varanasi and 23 in Prayagraj, according to the data from the state health department.

Till now 20,30,997 patients have recovered, including 1647 in the past 24 hours. Districts that reported on death each included Shrawasti, Lalitpur, Ambedkarnagar, Gonda and Ghazipur.

“The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.44% while in Lucknow (that has reported 295592 Covid cases till now), the recovery rate is 98.54%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 22 new Covid cases, Aliganj 15, Alambagh 8, Indira Nagar 15 and Sarojininagar 14, according to the data from the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh has 8683 active Covid cases under treatment, of which maximum 1618 are in Lucknow while Varanasi has 347 active cases and the least 11 are in Rampur.

Mahoba, Hathras and Mirzapur have reported zero fresh cases and 49 other districts reported new cases in single digit.