lucknow news

8-year-old girl raped

An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police
Published on May 07, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 21-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said Sanjiv Suman, superintendent of police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape.

According to the report, the incident took place during the wee hours when the girl’s family was asleep. “As the girl belongs to a poor family, they were sleeping outside the house in the open. The accused approached the girl and took her to the nearby primary school at a distance of 20 metres where he raped her,” the police personnel investigating the matter said.

The matter came to light on Friday morning when the girl informed her parents, who later lodged an FIR with Fardhan police station. The police said they have formed a team to nab the accused neighbour and providing all medical facilities to the victim.

