8-year-old girl raped
An eight-year-old girl was raped inside a primary school in Surat Sarai village under Fardhan Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri district during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The 21-year-old neighbour accused of raping the girl is still at large.
“We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said Sanjiv Suman, superintendent of police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri while confirming the rape.
According to the report, the incident took place during the wee hours when the girl’s family was asleep. “As the girl belongs to a poor family, they were sleeping outside the house in the open. The accused approached the girl and took her to the nearby primary school at a distance of 20 metres where he raped her,” the police personnel investigating the matter said.
The matter came to light on Friday morning when the girl informed her parents, who later lodged an FIR with Fardhan police station. The police said they have formed a team to nab the accused neighbour and providing all medical facilities to the victim.
Contractor booked for negligence as electrician falls to death in Panchkula
A 27-year-old electrician fell to Akshay Kumar's death while changing the lights at Tau Devi Lal sstadium's badminton hall. Fellow worker Anil Kumar of Karnal filed a complaint, saying, “I work under Karnal-based contractor Hawa Singh who has a contract for electrical fittings of the badminton hall in Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3, from Infra Private Limited Thanesar, Satish Kumar Gupta. For the last seven months, Akshay Kumar was also working with him.”
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday. Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy's category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
Chandigarh seeks restoration of posts deemed abolished during Covid pandemic
The UT administration approached the Union ministry of home affairs to exempt the posts that were deemed abolished in the last two years. Several posts remained vacant over the last two years with the Covid pandemic not allowing for regular direct and indirect recruitments. A post, if vacant for two or more years, is interpreted as not needed by the demand, and consequently, termed as deemed abolished under central government's rules.
BBMP-run health centres to come under control of Karnataka health department
The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (s) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week. Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
