9 Covid deaths, over 15K new cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 9 Covid deaths and 15622 new cases on Monday. Maximum new cases were reported from Lucknow and Gautam Budha Nagar. In Lucknow, the chief medical officer also tested positive for Covid.

According to data received from the health department, Lucknow reported 2716 new Covid cases while Gautam Budha Nagar reported 2154 cases. Ghaziabad (1281), Meerut (968), Varanasi (441), Gorakhpur (296) also reported several cases.

Aligarh and Badaun reported two deaths each, while Moradabad, Prayagraj, Etawah, Mirzapur, Mau reported one death each, as per data from the state health department.

“In all 216152 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and 15622 of them tested positive. Till now 96534686 Covid samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

In all 12402 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and the number of active cases now are 106616 in UP, with majority of them in home isolation.

In Lucknow out of 2716 positive cases, 925 are women. Aliganj reported 384 positive cases while Chinhat (344), Alambagh (317), Sarojininagar (205) and Indira Nagar (203) also reported many cases.

“Number of contacts of Covid patients testing positive is rising gradually. In all 1013 contacts of Covid positive people, also tested positive. We should ensure strict adherence to Covid protocol while meeting people outside our homes else the risk of getting infected will be high,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Apart from residents, 66 health workers from different hospitals also tested positive for Covid and 76 patients who went for some surgery to hospitals tested positive too.

Recovery rate goes up too

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to go up in the state, but those recovering in home isolation or getting g discharged from hospitals is going up as well.

On Monday, 12402 patients recovered in Uttar Pradesh against 8802 on Sunday. In Lucknow ,1420 patients recovered against 626 on Sunday.

“Significantly after the recent guidelines on recovery/discharge, the home isolation period is now reduced from ten days to seven. So those who tested positive on January 9 could resume work/normal life from Monday. There were over 1100 new cases on January 9 and 10,” said a senior health official.