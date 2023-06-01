90-yr-old UP man gets life term in 42-yr-old mass murder case

AGRA A 90-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district and sessions court in Firozabad for his role in the killing of 10 people belonging to the dalit community 42 years ago. Nine other accused died during pendency of the case.

The charge sheet was filed in the Mainpuri chief judicial magistrate’s court as Shikohabad was part of the Mainpuri district at the time of the incident. (Pic for representation)

The murders had taken place in Sadhpur village in the Shikohabad police station area in December 1981. Ten dalits were killed for allegedly complaining against a ration shop owner and the incident took shape of a caste based feud.

“Ganga Dayal, the lone surviving accused in this 42-year-old case was alive on the day of judgement (May 31, 2023) and was sentenced to life imprisonment by district judge Harvir Singh,” said district government counsel (DGC), Rajeev Upadhyay Priyadarshi, who contested the case for prosecution against the accused.

Dayal was held guilty for murder (Section 302 of the IPC) and sentenced to life imprisonment besides being imposed a penalty of ₹50,000. The accused was also held guilty for attempt to murder (Section 307 of the IPC), sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹5,000, he said.

“Though not on records of the case file, it is said that the cause of enmity was a complaint lodged by a few dalit villagers against a ration shop owner who took revenge along with nine of his associates and fired indiscriminately at these people who were cooking food in their house” informed Upadhyay.

“The incident took place in Sadhupur village near Makhhanpur (then in Mainpuri district, now in Firozabad district created later). A railway staff DC Gautam made a call to Shikohabad police station about the killings after he got information from Muni Chandra, the pradhan of Sadhupur village,” said the DGC.

The charge sheet was filed in the Mainpuri chief judicial magistrate’s court as Shikohabad was part of the Mainpuri district at the time of the incident. After the formation of Firozabad district in 1989, Shikohabad became a part of Firozabad. The trial of the case continued at Mainpuri court. But in 2021, it was transferred to Firozabad court, but by then nine out of 10 named accused had died, said Upadhyay.

The prosecution alleged that such mass killing fell in the category of rarest of rare cases and the surviving accused Ganga Dayal deserved capital punishment. But the defence pleaded for a sympathetic view because of the age of the accused.

Ganga Dayal, out on bail during pendency of case, was arrested by the Firozabad police on Wednesday and was sent to jail after the court’s order.

