99 per cent people have got first Covid vax dose in UP: CM Yogi

Stating that 99 per cent eligible people had been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine and 69 per cent had got both the doses in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said due to the large-scale inoculation the effect of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the third wave had been mild. He said he hoped that the first dose would be administered to 100 percent eligible people in the state by the end of this month.

Yogi expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would be free from the effect of the third wave of Covid-19 in the coming few days. Praising health works and doctors for effectively executing Covid vaccination programme in UP, the chief minister said 25.53 crore Covid vaccine doses had been made available in the state so far.

The chief minister also said the state had sufficient availability of oxygen after 551 oxygen plants were set up across UP. Of the 29 oxygen plants established in Meerut, 28 were functioning, Yogi said while addressing media persons after visiting the Covid ward of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College and reviewing Covid situation preparations to control its spread in Meerut district on Friday.

Moreover, the CM said presently night curfew was in place and schools and colleges were kept closed to ensure safety of children. “I hope life would back to normalcy in the coming few days,” he said and added that 41 lakh doses of Covid vaccines had been made available in Meerut. The CM directed health officials to ensure 100 percent vaccination of first dose in Meerut in coming days.

He also flayed those who were allegedly spreading misleading information about the Covid vaccine by describing it “Modi vaccine” and “BJP ka teeka”. CM appealed to people to not be scared of the pandemic but remain cautious and united to defeat it. He asked people to spread the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect lives and livelihood together.

Later addressing a gathering in Hastinapur constituency, the chief minister enumerated different welfare schemes of the central and the state governments. He said the expressway between Meerut and Delhi had reduced the travel time to Delhi from 4 hours to 40 minutes. He also said the country’s first rapid rail project worth ₹30,000 crore was also under way to connect Meerut and Delhi. State’s first sports university was being set up in Meerut, the CM said.

Yogi said free treatment and vaccines were provided to people during corona time and criticised opposition leaders for not coming out of their homes to help people. He said payment of ₹1.56 lakh crore of sugarcane dues was made during the BJP rule in the state which was higher than the dues cleared by the previous governments.

He also spoke about farmers’ loan waiver and benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi provided to the farmers. In Hastinapur alone, 54, 000 farmers were getting benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Yogi added. He appealed to people to vote BJP to power again in the state for its further development.

From Hastinapur assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded its sitting MLA and minister Dinesh Khatik against Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Yogesh Verma and Congress nominee Archana Gautam.