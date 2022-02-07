A loss for every musician, music lover

The demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is a loss for every music lover but for those singers, musicians and people who had a chance to meet the iconic singer, the loss is profound. HT spoke to some of them who hail from Uttar Pradesh and they shared their memories of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Folk singer and Padma Shri Malini Awasthi told HT from Dubai, “It’s the same broken feeling that I got after Appaji (Girija Devi, her guru) left us. I met Lataji once in Mumbai and she asked me, “photo chahiye?” I sat near her feet but she stopped me from sitting there and then with a smile she placed her hand on my shoulder. I can still feel that warmth. On her 80th birthday she mentioned my name in an interview to HT Brunch, along with Javed Ali and Sonu Nigam, which I will always cherish.”

Gajendra Singh with Lata Mangeshkar before the grand finale of Voice of India in 2007

Singer-music composer Harshit Saxena cherishes the diamond-studded special edition personalised Swaranjali watch that Mangeshkar gifted him during the Voice of India finals in 2007. “Till date I have not worn it as a mark of respect. Anyone would love to flaunt a diamond watch but for me it’s a blessing from Maa Saraswati. It’s the biggest treasure and her words ‘aap bahut achcha gaate hain’ still echoe in my ears. I met her twice in that period but since then I never had a chance to meet her,” he said.

Malini Awasthi, Manoj Muntashir, Brijesh Shandilya , Shashaa Tirupati, Amit Mishra and Vipin Patwa

The Haal-e-Dil singer also recalled asking her who she likes more, Kishore Kumar or Mohd Rafi. “Since I ardently follow Kishore da, I asked her this question but she smiled sweetly and said: “Mujhe toh dono ke saath ga ke bahut maza aaya” ( I loved singing with both).

Producer-director Gajendra Singh, the man behind shows like Saregama and Antakshari, shared how he was able to convince her to be on the show after 12 years of persuasion.

“When I reached her residence, Ganpati festivities were on and I could not decide whom to admire — Lord Ganesh or Lataji — such was the divinity in the room. I feel blessed that she got convinced to come on Voice of India finale due to the fine talent we had and since then she never appeared on any show,” said Singh, who hails from Azamgarh.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Tanu Weds Manu Returns famed singer from Lucknow, Brijesh Shandilya considers himself extremely lucky to have met her at a recording studio. “It was like a magical moment. I was completely awestruck. Then she asked my name and when I touched her feet, she blessed me saying ‘Ishwar aapko tarakee de.’ Later, she asked about my songs and it was such an overwhelming moment for me.”

Lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir tweeted, “Alvida didi. Aaj akhen nam hain, lekin jeevan bhar yeh sochkar muskurata rahunga ke mere kalam se nikle pehle geet ko dDidi ne awaz dhi hai.” The song was Chal Hansa for the show Yatra.

Rait Zara Si (Atrangi Re) and Mimi famed Indo-Canadian singer Shashaa Tirupati , who has been trained in at Prayagraj and under Gurus of e Banaras Gharana, said, “I am having flashbacks of my childhood. Her songs were my first and consistent companion and guru, alongside Rafi Sahab. The connect I felt with her had me listening to her recordings from as early as 50s, myself being 5-6 -years -old. My mother overheard me humming Lataji’s Jao Re Jogi Tum Jao Re while I was playing with my siblings, when I was merely five years of age. This was the stepping stone to my aptitude, training, and outset into music as a life path.”

Lucknowite and Bulleya-fame singer Amit Mishra regrets that his wish to meet her will never be fulfilled now. “Though I have never met her personally, her blessings and words of encouragement that she used to send to singers and awardees have been very inspirational. We are blessed that we have lived in times when she was there,” he said.

Housefull 4 and Bhuj - The Pride of India composer-singer Vipin Patwa said “She unknowingly trained and mentored so many Eklavyas. She has been and will be the epitome of ‘sur’ and ‘sadhana’ for all musical artistes like me,” he said.