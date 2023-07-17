A sweet tooth for tomato?

City confectioners and chefs have come up with a tomato-shaped range of cakes to sweeten the bad taste left in the mouths of people by the astronomical tomato prices. We spoke to some of them. Danbro by Mr Brown cakes in the shape of tomato are selling like hot cakes

“As a bakery, we always try to keep up with trends. As tomatoes have been in the news we came up with a range of tomato-shaped cakes topped with glazed fondant available in 16 variants, including miniature cakes to regular sized ones. Priced at ₹700/ per kg, the cakes were a complete sell-out,” says Tanushree Gupta, founder-director Danbro by Mr Brown.

A tomato shaped display by Chef Avinash Kumar

Executive chef at Ramada Lucknow, Avinash Kumar, adds, “The idea to come up with a tomato-shaped dessert counter was an instant hit. It takes a lot of effort to shape and replicate the texture of the vegetable with fondant icing in totality. The counter was placed to attract patrons and create a buzz as tomato is the talk of the town.”

The trend of gifting tomato-shaped birthday cakes is on a rise. Different flavoured cakes either in the shape of a tomato or miniature tomatoes in place of staple icing have got a thumbs up by all.

A tomato basket cake by Buttercup Bungalow

“The month has been all about tomatoes. Running a cafe and bakery, tomatoes are the most essential ingredient in all our base sauces and salads etc. Therefore, controlling the cost of food becomes a challenge. We tried to do something fun in our base kitchen by making a tomato-themed cake. It went down extremely well with our clients and became a topic of discussion at social gatherings,” says Aarti Vaid Singhi, founder owner of Buttercup Bungalow.

Anjali Sharma, HR professional and homemaker, found the tomato cake the most relevant of the lot. “It was my husband’s birthday and while going back home, I had to pick a random cake. To my surprise this bakery in Hazratganj had a one-kg tomato-shaped cake and it looked so tempting that I instantly picked it for him Also, the idea behind it was to make him understand that running the household on old budget is next to impossible with vegetables turning into the fanciest item in our kitchen.”

