AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents

VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was addressing a press conference here.

To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him. After not finding Yadav at home, the police team allegedly beat up his daughter (22). She died due to the alleged beating on May 1 evening. After the matter came to light, a case was registered against six police personnel. In the Lalitpur case, a minor rape survivor was allegedly raped by an SHO.

Singh alleged that the six policemen were directly involved in the Chandauli crime, so if police investigated the case, it was doubtful that the probe would be fair. Therefore, the AAP demanded that the CBI investigate both Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also demanded that a case of murder, not attempt to murder, should be registered against the police personnel involved in the Chandauli incident and the accused should be arrested immediately. Assailing the government , he said that crimes were on the rise but the UP government was busy earning applause by running bulldozers.

Questioning the government’s decision on the power crisis, he said that after creating a sponsored crisis of coal in the country, it was being said that coal would be bought from abroad and consumers would have to pay one rupee more per unit of electricity, while the statement of Coal India Company was that 27 per cent more coal had been produced this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh alleged that the UP government bought electricity at ₹20 to ₹32 per unit from Adani, Tata and Essar by showing more demand amid artificial power crisis and the public had to pay for it.

Singh said that the AAP would launch a door-to-door campaign to expose the artificial power crisis being created by the UP government.