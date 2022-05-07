AAP for CBI probe into Lalitpur, Chandauli incidents
VARANASI Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that the CBI should investigate the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court,.
Singh was addressing a press conference here.
To recall, a team of six police personnel, including four women cops, raided the house of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Manrajpur village in Chandauli on May 1 to arrest him. After not finding Yadav at home, the police team allegedly beat up his daughter (22). She died due to the alleged beating on May 1 evening. After the matter came to light, a case was registered against six police personnel. In the Lalitpur case, a minor rape survivor was allegedly raped by an SHO.
Singh alleged that the six policemen were directly involved in the Chandauli crime, so if police investigated the case, it was doubtful that the probe would be fair. Therefore, the AAP demanded that the CBI investigate both Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents under the supervision of the high court.
He also demanded that a case of murder, not attempt to murder, should be registered against the police personnel involved in the Chandauli incident and the accused should be arrested immediately. Assailing the government , he said that crimes were on the rise but the UP government was busy earning applause by running bulldozers.
Questioning the government’s decision on the power crisis, he said that after creating a sponsored crisis of coal in the country, it was being said that coal would be bought from abroad and consumers would have to pay one rupee more per unit of electricity, while the statement of Coal India Company was that 27 per cent more coal had been produced this time.
Singh alleged that the UP government bought electricity at ₹20 to ₹32 per unit from Adani, Tata and Essar by showing more demand amid artificial power crisis and the public had to pay for it.
Singh said that the AAP would launch a door-to-door campaign to expose the artificial power crisis being created by the UP government.
Ludhiana man booked for tossing newborn on floor after spat with wife
A man was booked for tossing The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony's two-month-old son on the floor after a spat with his wife on Friday, three days after Ankit's death. The accused, Ankit Bisht of CRPF Colony, reportedly suspected that the child was the result of his wife's extramarital affair. “He has been sending abusive texts and voice messages, accusing me of killing our son,” The complainant, Monika Bisht, the victim's mother said.
19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district.
Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana's new excise policy announced on Friday. Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300.
Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
828 PhD scholars walk away with degrees at Panjab University’s 69th convocation
After a long wait of three years, as many as 828 PhD scholars, who completed their doctorates since 2019, were awarded their degrees at Panjab University's 69th annual convocation on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
