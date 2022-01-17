AAP releases theme song for Uttar Pradesh polls

LUCKNOW The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its video-based election theme song titled: ‘Yahan bhi Kejriwal ka jhadu chhap aaya hai, pehli pehli bar jhadu chhap aaya hai’ (for the first time, broom - AAP’s symbol - has come to UP).

The party’s promises to voters of UP have been narrated in the 4.49-minute song penned by Lokesh, president of AAP’s cultural cell, Bihar. Famous Bhojpuri singer Antra Singh has given voice to it.

AAP’s promises of free electricity (300 units), unemployment allowance, ₹1,000 to women and good education have been mentioned in the song.

“This song will help us connect with the voters. During door-to-door campaigning, party workers will make sure that it reaches to every voter,” said Sanjay Singh, state in-charge of AAP.

The theme song also shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visiting Ram Janmabhoomi and performing ‘Saryu Arti’ on the banks of river Saryu in the temple town.

Soon, AAP will launch two more theme songs and one of them will be dedicated especially to Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh). It has a tag line, ‘saare system mein aa jai sudhar, jab bane Aam Aadmi ki sarkar’ (entire system will improve when AAP’s government will be formed).

The other soon-to-be released song will be ‘subah savere ghar se nikal kar line mein lag jayenge, jhanse mein nahin aaenge, AAP ka batan daba ayenge’ (early morning we will leave home to get in the queue, will not be misguided and will press AAP’s button).