‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts

Lucknow News
lucknow news

The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), is all set to expand its ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday
Published on May 17, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

“To be better prepared and equipped to tackle any natural calamities in the state, the Yogi government is preparing a system to prevent damage and provide relief to people during rain, hailstorm and floods,” said the statement.

Under the scheme, the volunteers in the age group of 18-40, who have experience in civil defence, home guard, community service, swimming, prior experience in disaster response operations (DRO), and retired soldiers, will be given preference.

‘Aapda Mitra (men volunteers)’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi (women volunteers)’ will be provided flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc.

With help from the revenue department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management. Disaster management helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helpline, said the statement.

To take the state disaster management plan forward, the government is planning to implement the lightning safety programme in the next six months. Simultaneously, an action plan is also being prepared to strengthen the district-level emergency operation centres.

The statement said that the government is also in the process of strengthening the river monitoring system, including a digital elevation model for all river basins to ensure better flood management.

