‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts
The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), is all set to expand its ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday.
“To be better prepared and equipped to tackle any natural calamities in the state, the Yogi government is preparing a system to prevent damage and provide relief to people during rain, hailstorm and floods,” said the statement.
Under the scheme, the volunteers in the age group of 18-40, who have experience in civil defence, home guard, community service, swimming, prior experience in disaster response operations (DRO), and retired soldiers, will be given preference.
‘Aapda Mitra (men volunteers)’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi (women volunteers)’ will be provided flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc.
With help from the revenue department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management. Disaster management helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helpline, said the statement.
To take the state disaster management plan forward, the government is planning to implement the lightning safety programme in the next six months. Simultaneously, an action plan is also being prepared to strengthen the district-level emergency operation centres.
The statement said that the government is also in the process of strengthening the river monitoring system, including a digital elevation model for all river basins to ensure better flood management.
96 dengue cases in Delhi so far
Nearly 100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Tuesday. Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in its weekly report. Ninety-six cases of dengue have been reported till May 14, it said. Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
Seven DElEd colleges of west UP bow out of admission race
At a time when the examination regulatory authority, Prayagraj, is busy preparing for starting the process of admissions to the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) course, formerly known as BTC, for the 2022-23 session, seven private DElEd colleges of western UP have voluntarily bowed out of the race of admissions. The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools.
Karnataka Home Minister affirms strict implementation of 'Anti-Conversion' law
Affirming the Karnataka government's commitment to strict implementation of the proposed "anti-conversion law", state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said it is not against any religion, but religious conversion by force or through inducement has no place under the legislation. Trying to allay the fears of the Christian community, the Minister clarified that there is nothing in the proposed legislation that curtails the constitutionally provided religious rights.
Warring hits out at Punjab CM for seeking security help from Centre
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for rushing to the Centre for additional security forces to handle the challenges faced by the state. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he said.
At ₹100 per kg, tomato prices skyrocket in Bengaluru: Here's why
Tomato prices in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, have crossed ₹100 per kilogram, forcing many consumers to discard the crop from their shopping list, news agency IANS reported. Malls and independent vegetable shops are pricing tomatoes well above ₹100 per kg. Now, the shortage in supply is skyrocketing prices in the city, which is a domino effect is hitting hotel chains and establishments which sell dishes using tomatoes like sambar or rasam.
