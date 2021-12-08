About 20K BTech seats vacant in colleges affiliated to AKTU in UP

About 20,000 B Tech seats remained unoccupied in the engineering colleges affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University this year. Against a total of 1,09,000 seats, 89,616 candidates took admission and 19,384 seats left unoccupied.

“There are multiple reasons for such large number of vacant B Tech seats. Poor faculty and poor placement of students. Barring government colleges and a few private institutions in NCR region, colleges hire substandard and under qualified teachers on nominal salary. Hence the quality of B Tech education has suffered a major blow, an official said who do not wish to be named.

The University, however, claims that the admission percentage in session 2021-22 has increased as compared to 2020-21. This time, a total of 89,616 students have taken admission in undergraduate level courses till the last date of admission till November 30. And there are about 1,09,000 seats in undergraduate level courses in about 763 affiliated institutes of the university, said AKTU vice chancellor, Prof Vineet Kansal.

Last year, there were 1,38,000 seats and 75,684 students took admission, which was 55% of the total seats. This year 82% seats were occupied, said university official.

There are two ways to get admission to the university. One is through counseling and other is through direct admission. This time 19,057 students took admission through counseling and 70559 students took direct admission.

This time the attitude of the students towards the affiliated institutions of the university has been positive. Over the years, facilities like centralized placement and innovation have been provided by the university to the students, which has changed the attitude of the students, said AKTU vice chancellor.

To ensure quality technical education, a campaign for NBA accreditation has been run by the university. As a result of this, 74 branches of 33 affiliated institutions have got accreditation, said AKTU spokesperson, Ashish Mishra.

To improve students’ strength, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has now started the exercise to facilitate all its engineering and management colleges to apply for the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vineet Kansal has also issued a letter and instructions to the affiliated institutions to participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) as it will help institutions to understand about their shortcomings and work on those areas so they may improve on it.