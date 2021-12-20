Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Absconding criminal with 50k award arrested by UP STF from Jaipur
Absconding criminal with 50k award arrested by UP STF from Jaipur

According to UP STF officials, Afzal was absconding for the last two years in cases related to an attempt to murder and other cases and was currently living in Jaipur under an alias of Raju
UP STF used its ground and mobile surveillance to locate the criminal in Jaipur and sent a team to arrest him. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An absconding criminal, with an award of 50K on his head, was arrested by a team of Special Task Force (STF) of UP police from Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

According to a press statement issued by the UP STF, one Afzal alias Raju, 51, was absconding for the last two years in cases related to an attempt to murder and other cases.

“Afzal was a member of a D2 Gang, which is now known as IS273. The accused is a native of Kanpur district and was wanted in over a dozen cases lodged in different police stations in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat,” reads the press statement. In total, 29 cases are lodged against Afzal in different police stations of Kanpur.

According to STF officials, Afzal was currently living in Jaipur under an alias of Raju. He kept a low profile and used to coordinate with his gang members using different phone numbers from there.

Afzal rarely visited Uttar Pradesh fearing police action. STF used its ground and mobile surveillance to locate him in Jaipur and sent a team to arrest him, according to the press statement. The accused was brought to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand.

