ABVP’s LU unit alleges anomalies in results, demand re-evaluation
Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Lucknow University Unit gave a memorandum to the controller of examinations of the Lucknow University to protest against the alleged irregularities in the BSc first semester examination results.
ABVP activists claimed that a large number of students have been awarded zero marks in one or more papers in the BSc first semester examination results.
The aggrieved students are demanding that justice should be done to them by conducting fair and free re-evaluation of answer sheets.
They claimed that a few days ago, the same thing happened with the students of the sixth semester. In the said matter, the university has released the date of the special back examination after the opposition of ABVP and other student organisations.
“It is very unfortunate to happen again in the first semester examination result,” said ABVP, Lucknow University Unit president Pradeep Kumar Maurya.
He said that university administration should take appropriate decisions, otherwise the students would be forced to protest.
Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the university would soon issue a clarification. He said, “These are not actual marks. These are credits that have been given.”
-
Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra. In its 46-page action taken report, the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.
-
Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.
-
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
-
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
-
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
