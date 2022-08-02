ABVP’s LU unit alleges anomalies in results, demand re-evaluation

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Lucknow University Unit gave a memorandum to the controller of examinations of the Lucknow University to protest against the alleged irregularities in the BSc first semester examination results.

ABVP activists claimed that a large number of students have been awarded zero marks in one or more papers in the BSc first semester examination results.

The aggrieved students are demanding that justice should be done to them by conducting fair and free re-evaluation of answer sheets.

They claimed that a few days ago, the same thing happened with the students of the sixth semester. In the said matter, the university has released the date of the special back examination after the opposition of ABVP and other student organisations.

“It is very unfortunate to happen again in the first semester examination result,” said ABVP, Lucknow University Unit president Pradeep Kumar Maurya.

He said that university administration should take appropriate decisions, otherwise the students would be forced to protest.

Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the university would soon issue a clarification. He said, “These are not actual marks. These are credits that have been given.”