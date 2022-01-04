Accidental Hindus’ know nothing about Hindutva: Yogi slams Congress

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid the foundation stone of a government medical college in Amethi, inaugurated a 500-bed referral hospital and launched a scathing attack on the Congress accusing former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi of projecting Amethi in poor light.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also accused the Congress as well as Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders of remembering Hindus and temples only during elections.

In a veiled attack on the Congress leadership, Yogi said those who called themselves ‘accidental Hindus’, cannot call themselves Hindus.

“Unhe chunaav me hi mandir aur Amethi ki yaad aati hai (They (Cong) remember temples and Amethi only during elections,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Jagdishpur after laying the foundation stone of the medical college.

“When the people of this district gave them a chance to serve, they did nothing and now as elections have come, the ‘bhai-behen’ are coming here again,” he said referring to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi who had recently visited Amethi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the Covid-19 period, when we were working to save lives of the common man these brother and sister gave fake numbers of roadways, fake numbers of scooters in the name of buses. They were playing with the lives of people while we took action against them because they were creating disturbances in the work of the government,” he said.

“Divisive politics is always part of those whose ancestors used to say that they were accidental Hindus,” the CM said. The government medical college in Amethi would come up at a cost of ₹293 crore while 500 bed district-level referral hospital that was inaugurated on Monday has come at a cost of ₹86.42 crore.

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani, who was also present on the occasion, said the medical facilities would transform the district into a medical hub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his recent Amethi visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tried to distinguish between “Hindu” and “Hindutva”, describing himself a “Hindu” and the BJP leaders as followers of “Hindutva”.

Taking a dig at Rahul over his remark, the CM said, “One who doesn’t know how to sit in a temple knows nothing about Hinduism or Hindutva. During the elections in Gujarat, the former Amethi MP went to a temple and sat there. The priests had to interrupt and teach him how to sit in a temple,” Yogi claimed.

“Even when I was not the CM, I used to say this that we are a proud Hindu and today also I am saying this. I will always say this. But such was their (Congress) lust for power that they resorted to appeasement politics. They even used to instigate riots in the name of communalism,” Yogi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}