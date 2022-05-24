Accusations, rebuttals as SP, BJP spar in UP Assembly

The state assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government ministers of becoming arrogant and using questionable language in the House after their victory in 2022 polls.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign had led to the BJP’s victory in the poll or else its candidates would have lost deposits in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“What is this arrogance all about? If those from Delhi had not come campaigning, they (BJP contestants in the state) would have lost their deposit. They have won the election by rigging the poll,” said Yadav, obviously indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign made the difference for the BJP.

It was on the issue of a criminal case registered against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Ghazipur early this month that Yadav rose from his seat and said Rajbhar should be given justice. “The chief minister is present in the House. SBSP chief Rajbhar has been a minister in the BJP government too and he is now an ally of the SP. Why so much animosity? Rajbhar should be given justice,” said Yadav.

At this, the minister for parliamentary affairs, Suresh Khanna, said that there was no question of animosity with anybody and the Yogi government will do justice to all and no one should think about it being unfair. “Dimag se nikal dijiye (this should not be given a thought),” said Khanna.

Yadav, however, reacted strongly to the minister’s observations and said, “Is this the language the minister for parliamentary affairs should use in the House.” Speaker Satish Mahana also said there was no question of any animosity in the House.

Earlier, Rajbhar had referred to an incident of what he claimed to be a road accident in a village in his constituency in Ghazipur early this month and said a case of road accident was being projected as a clash between two groups and a case had been registered against him there.

