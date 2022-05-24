Accusations, rebuttals as SP, BJP spar in UP Assembly
The state assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government ministers of becoming arrogant and using questionable language in the House after their victory in 2022 polls.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign had led to the BJP’s victory in the poll or else its candidates would have lost deposits in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
“What is this arrogance all about? If those from Delhi had not come campaigning, they (BJP contestants in the state) would have lost their deposit. They have won the election by rigging the poll,” said Yadav, obviously indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign made the difference for the BJP.
It was on the issue of a criminal case registered against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Ghazipur early this month that Yadav rose from his seat and said Rajbhar should be given justice. “The chief minister is present in the House. SBSP chief Rajbhar has been a minister in the BJP government too and he is now an ally of the SP. Why so much animosity? Rajbhar should be given justice,” said Yadav.
At this, the minister for parliamentary affairs, Suresh Khanna, said that there was no question of animosity with anybody and the Yogi government will do justice to all and no one should think about it being unfair. “Dimag se nikal dijiye (this should not be given a thought),” said Khanna.
Yadav, however, reacted strongly to the minister’s observations and said, “Is this the language the minister for parliamentary affairs should use in the House.” Speaker Satish Mahana also said there was no question of any animosity in the House.
Earlier, Rajbhar had referred to an incident of what he claimed to be a road accident in a village in his constituency in Ghazipur early this month and said a case of road accident was being projected as a clash between two groups and a case had been registered against him there.
-
Jail officials delaying treatment to all Elgar Parishad case accused: Sagar Gorkhe writes to HM
Sagar Gorkhe, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has written to state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil alleging that Taloja jail authorities are discriminating against several accused in the case and deliberately delaying medical treatment to them even though they are suffering from several serious ailments. In the letter dated May 20, Gorkhe said that he is suffering from backache, severe joint pain and skin allergy.
-
₹150-crore gold smuggling racket unearthed, two arrested
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai, on Tuesday arrested two members of an international gold smuggling syndicate and seized gold worth ₹7.39 crore which was brought from Hong Kong. DRI suspects that the accused are part of the syndicate that has smuggled gold worth ₹150 crore into the country. The DRI had received intelligence that the smugglers had managed to conceal gold in a consignment arriving from Hong Kong.
-
Woman’s body found in sack on railway tracks
Mumbai: A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a sack on the tracks between Mahim and Matunga railway station on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police has found four stab wounds in the deceased's stomach. Senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, Kedari Pawar said the body was not dismembered, however, her throat was slit and there were four stab wounds on her stomach.
-
525 AC electric buses to join BEST fleet by December
The city's public transport will soon take the eco-friendly route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is set to replace half of its fleet of buses with electric ones by June 2023. The first batch of 525 new air-conditioned electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year. Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said, “We are expecting 525 buses in the next six months. The buses will be completely electric.”
-
₹1,100 being transferred to students’ parents for buying uniform, other items: UP govt
UCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the members of the state assembly that ₹1,100 was being transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students in primary schools through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to buy uniform, school bag, a pair of shoes, socks and a sweater and there was no question of buying these items through school management committees. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed apprehension that the state government may stop the DBT later.
