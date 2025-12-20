Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man wanted in connection with a chit fund scam, as per a note issued by the EOW headquarters on Friday. Lehna Web World Company, which operated in Kanpur Nagar, allegedly duped investors of lakhs of rupees. Accused in ₹ 48 lakh chit fund scam held in Kanpur

The arrest was made during a special drive taken up to nab people involved in economic offences who are absconding. The accused, Shailendra Tiwari from Jashodanagar in Kanpur Nagar, was arrested from Kanpur Nagar on Thursday.

The case dates back to 2011, when Lehna opened its office in Kanpur Nagar and launched an investment scheme promising to double the deposited amounts within 12 months. Lured by the promise of unusually high returns, several people invested money in the scheme. The company reportedly collected around ₹48 lakh from investors.

However, in 2012, after collecting the funds, the company allegedly shut down its office and fled without paying investors either the promised returns or the principal amount. Following complaints, an FIR was registered at Babupurwa police station in Kanpur Nagar under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery-related offences), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

16th arrest in 2018 recruitment exam scam

Another accused in the irregularities in the 2018 village development officer (VDO) recruitment examination, was arrested on Thursday, EOW said in a note. Prior to this arrest, 15 accused had already been arrested in the case and sent to jail.

The case pertains to the recruitment to 1,953 posts of VDO, gram panchayat officer and social welfare supervisor. Following widespread complaints of large-scale irregularities, the state government handed over the probe to a special investigation team (SIT) of the EOW.

The EOW stated that Ankur Verma was arrested as part of Operation Shikanja.

Investigators allege that officials of the UPSSSC, in collusion with representatives of the examination-conducting agency, middlemen and certain candidates, manipulated OMR answer sheets on a large scale. Following confirmation of malpractice, the entire examination was cancelled.