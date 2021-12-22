Ace mountaineer Toolika Rani to spread voter awareness in Lucknow

Squadron leader Toolika Rani, who is the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to climb Mt Everest, has been appointed as SVEEP (systematic voter education and electoral participation) Ambassador for Lucknow to spread voter awareness and increase voter participation in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022.

SVEEP is the flagship programme of Election Commission of India started in 2009 under which voters are made aware of their right to vote, its power to strengthen democracy and about the general process of voting.

As SVEEP Ambassador, Toolika would participate in various activities organised by the state administration in educational institutions, women institutions and among general public to create awareness among students, women and people in general to encourage and enable them to exercise their right to vote actively and judiciously.

A letter to this regard has been issued by CDO (chief development officer) Ashwini Kumar Pandey and has been sent to district magistrate, assistant district election commissioner, basic education officer, assistant information commissioner, district panchayat raj officer etc.

Toolika has not only scaled Mount Everest but also has to her credit 23 mountaineering and trekking expeditions in India, Russia, Nepal, Africa and Iran. Besides, she is the first Indian woman to climb Asia’s highest volcano Mt. Damavand in Iran.

While serving in Indian Air Force for ten years she has trained hundreds of future officers in military training, including India’s first three women fighter pilots. She has been felicitated with 14 awards, including Rani Laxmi Bai Veerta Puruskar by Uttar Pradesh government.

As a motivational speaker, she has delivered over 130 talks and interviews in India, USA, UK, Bulgaria and Italy. Her recently published book, ‘Beyond That Wall: Redemption on Everest’ has been awarded ‘Sahitya Shree’ Award by Rubaru Foundation, Lucknow.