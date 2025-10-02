Action likely against illegal properties of Bareilly violence accused

MEERUT The crackdown on those accused in the recent Bareilly violence has now extended to their assets, with the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and district administration moving against illegally constructed houses, markets and community halls linked to them. Officials have identified over 100 properties of the 82 arrested accused and their aides, and after Dussehra, sealing action is likely to begin. The most high-profile case involves Farhat Khan, who was arrested for allegedly sheltering Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The BDA has ordered the sealing of his three-storey house in Faik Enclave. (Pic for representation)

According to officials, the BDA has marked properties that were built in violation of approved maps. Each site is being compared with sanctioned building plans through a combination of record checks and ground surveys. If irregularities are found, authorities will first seal the premises, issue notices to the owners and hear their version. Confirmed illegal constructions will then face demolition.

Some properties have already been served notices, while others were built without obtaining building plan approvals at all. BDA vice-chairman Manikandan A said the authority has initiated independent action against the accused, adding that a detailed legal review is underway.

The BDA has ordered the sealing of his three-storey house in Faik Enclave. The Baradari police delivered the notice to his wife, Khushnaseeb, directing the family to vacate the premises before October 3.

On the night before the violence, Maulana Tauqeer had stayed at Farhat’s Faik Enclave residence, from where both were later arrested.

The BDA notice states that Farhat’s three-storey building was constructed illegally on a 120-square-metre plot. A case was filed against the construction under the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, on September 30, and sealing of the property has been scheduled for October 3.

Farhat’s family, however, has contested the move. His daughter-in-law Shaheen claimed that her mother-in-law Khushnaseeb had fallen ill and was staying with relatives. “Our house is not new. We are being punished for a crime we never committed,” she said.

Khushnaseeb appealed through the media to chief minister Yogi Adityanath not to demolish their house, asserting that her husband Farhat and son Moin were innocent.