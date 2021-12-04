Active Covid cases again cross 100 in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the state has once again gone over 100, after a gap of about a month. The number of active Covid cases now stands at 116.

On November 4, the state had 105 active cases and then the figure came below 100. The number of fresh daily cases also remained below 20 for a month. On October 30, there were 20 fresh Covid cases and since then, the number remained below 20. The maximum in November was 14 fresh cases on November 10.

Among the total fresh cases, which are roughly three times in 24 hours, the maximum 9 (one-third of the total) were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, five from Mainpuri, three from Varanasi and two each from Mathura, Lucknow and Bareilly, according to the data from the state health department.

Till now, UP has reported 1710451 Covid cases and tested a total 88189143 samples. There have been 22911 deaths till now and 1687424 people have recovered.

Two cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state capital reported two Covid cases on Saturday. The patients included a woman doctor who returned from a trip to Kolkata. The other is a native of NIgohan and tested positive when he went to be admitted to a hospital for operation. The health officials said contact tracing of the woman doctor was being done and their samples for Covid test were also being taken.