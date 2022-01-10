Active Covid cases breach 1K mark, stricter curbs in place in Agra

With number of active Covid cases crossing 1000 mark in Taj city on Monday, the Agra district administration has implemented strict restrictions with immediate effect.

“Gyms, water parks and swimming pools have been closed down. Restaurants including those within hotels, cinema halls and food joints are to function at 50 % capacity. Screening is to be ensured with establishment of Covid helpdesk and wearing of mask would be mandatory,” said district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Sing further said: “Not more than 100 guests are to be allowed at a time to attend a marriage function in closed spaces and a helpdesk is to be stationed at entry gates. Wearing of mask, social distancing, sanitization are must.”

“In case of event or marriage function in open area, not more than 50% of the total capacity would be allowed at a time following all Covid protocols,” said the DM.

On Monday, Agra reported 260 new cases and the number of active cases went up to 1230. The cure rate also saw a steep fall and stood at 93.74%.

Besides, the district administration also named 15 more designated hospitals for treatment of infected/suspected cases of Covid-19.

“These 15 private hospitals designated as Covid hospitals are both of L-2 and L-3 category and rates as prescribed by state government will be applicable for treatment procedure,” the DM added.

