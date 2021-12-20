Active Covid cases cross 200 mark in Uttar Pradesh

The active Covid cases (number of patients under treatment) in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 27 fresh instances of the coronavirus infection reported across the state during the day, including 10 in Lucknow.

There are 203 active Covid cases in the state now, according to additional chief secretary (medical health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

“There were 27 new Covid cases reported from 1,52,506 samples tested while 20 patients recovered in the past 24 hours,” said Prasad. He advised all to follow the Covid protocol, adding that all those eligible should take the Covid vaccine doses.

Among fresh Covid cases in state, 10 were reported in Lucknow. Eight of them were fresh cases while two were found positive in the repeat test. At present, only two Covid patients are admitted to hospitals in Lucknow.

Two of a family in Jankipuram tested positive after they returned from Uttarakhand recently. Two others from the Indira Nagar area are from one family. The son, who returned from Gurugram, and his mother tested positive.

Three residents tested positive after returning from Agra, Punjab, and Bihar, and one person tested positive before surgery.

“Contact tracing of each positive case is being done and samples are being sent for genome sequencing of travellers from other states,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, the chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,38,943 Covid cases, including 2651 deaths, and 48 active cases under treatment at present,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has till now reported 17,10,722 Covid cases, including 22,915 deaths.

“A majority of patients who tested positive in past one week had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalisation. Their regular health follow-up is being done by teams at the Covid command centre,” said Dr Agrawal.