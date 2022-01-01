Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 1200-mark

LUCKNOW: With 383 new cases, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1200-mark after a gap of five months.

On Saturday, 383 more people from 38 districts tested positive, which was 132 more than Friday when there were 251 new cases. Uttar Pradesh now has 1211 active Covid cases under treatment, close to July 19 when there were 1188 active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all 1,93,549 Covid samples were tested and 383 new cases were reported,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Thirty-one patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 16,87,859 patients had recovered, he said.

“The 24-hour positivity rate in the state is 0.01 % and overall positivity rate is 1.84% while recovery rate is 98.6%,” said Prasad.

“Collectively, in the past three days (December 30 to January 1) 827 new cases have been reported. The rising trend with 118 new Covid cases on December 29, followed by 193 on December 30 and 251 on December 31 continued with 383 new cases on January 1. This demands strict adherence to Covid protocol by all,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghaziabad reported maximum 85 new cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar 61, Lucknow 58, Meerut 48 and Prayagraj and Varanasi 16 each. Of the total 1211 active cases, maximum 244 are in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 206 in Lucknow, 198 in Ghaziabad, 106 in Meerut, 38 each in Mathura and Prayagraj, 36 in Varanasi, 32 in Moradabad and 29 in Agra.

There are active Covid cases in 63 districts while in 12 districts, there are no cases.

In all, 86.84% of the eligible population in the state has received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 49.80% their second dose as well.