Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross one lakh mark after 240 days

LUCKNOW: Active Covid cases crossed the one lakh mark in Uttar Pradesh once again after 240 days or seven months and 25 days.

On Sunday,, the state reported 17,185 new Covid cases and 10 deaths. Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Ghazipur, Basti, Chandauli, Ballia, Shrawasti and Bhadohi reported one death each. The number of deaths reached 10 after a gap of 5 months. The state had last reported 11 deaths on July 7, 2021.

At present, the state has 1,03,474 active Covid cases under treatment, though the number of those in hospital is less than one per cent and over 101000 are in home isolation, according to the data from the state health department. The state had 106276 active cases on May 21, 2021 and 94482 active cases on May 22.

“In all 2,57,694 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours and 17,185 of them tested positive. A total of 9,63,19,110 Covid samples has been tested till now in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

UP BJP vice president and MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh also tested positive. He wrote on Twitter, “I have tested positive for Covid today with mild symptoms. Also, I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Experts said that despite considerable rise in active cases in the past 10 days, the number of those in need for hospitalisation hadn’t gone up at the same pace. In the current phase, infection was spreading fast but only those were getting admitted to hospital who had some other medical issue or co-morbidity.

The state capital reported 2392 new cases. On Sunday, maximum 445 fresh Covid cases were reported from Alambagh, 426 from Aliganj, 425 from Chinhat, 226 from NK Road, 219 from Sarojininagar and 207 from Indira Nagar, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Among the total cases, 789 are contacts of people who had tested positive for Covid in the recent past and 417 are those who got themselves tested after mild symptoms. Most such patients are not actually aware of their Covid status and can be infection spreader, hence it is significant to follow Covid protocol whenever going out of the house,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Lucknow at present has over 16000 active cases and 128 are admitted to hospitals with most on oxygen support in isolation wards.

Maximum cases in Aliganj

Data from the health department reveals Aliganj has reported the maximum Covid cases in Lucknow in the past one week.

According to the data, Aliganj reported 2760 new Covid cases in the past 7 days, while Chinhat reported 2388 new cases. Indira Nagar is at number three position with 1522 new cases. Alambagh reported 1750 new cases in the past 7 days. Sarojininagar reported 1232 cases, Old City areas 1170 new cases and NK Road reported 925 Covid cases.