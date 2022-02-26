Activists demand restoration of small baradari in Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh
Lying in neglect for years, a small baradari situated in Raja Rampal Singh park adjacent to the imposing Safed Baradari in Qaiserbagh may soon get a new lease of life.
Heritage activist S Mohammed Haider and a city-based architect Ashish Srivastava have come forward to lend a helping hand in restoring the crumbling edifice that is made up of single piece marble.
The duo has approached the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)— the custodian of the park-- demanding its immediate intervention into the matter.
“Baradari is in utter bad shape and if nothing is done, it will collapse,” said Haider.
In a letter to LDA, he said that Ashish Srivastava, who had played a crucial role in conservation of Hazratganj, too has extended his help.
“Ashish had sent his team to inspect the baradari which has concluded that it will take approximate ₹30 lakh to restore the structure. LDA may take his expertise or can carry out the restoration work on its own,” the letter stated.
The history of the structure is not known clearly but historians believe that this baradari and other structures were relocated from other parts of the city after India gained its freedom.
