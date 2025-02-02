Adi Vishweshwar case: Hearing on pleas seeking transfer completed

The Varanasi district court on Saturday completed hearing on three pleas seeking transfer of a suit titled ‘Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Committee and others’ from the fast-track court of the civil judge (senior division) to the district court. The next friend to the deity Lord Adi Vishweshwar, advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi submitted that those who filed the pleas (seeking transfer of the suit) are not party in the case. (For Representation)

The court fixed February 13 as date for the order. The next friend to the deity Lord Adi Vishweshwar, advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi submitted that those who filed the pleas (seeking transfer of the suit) are not party in the case.

“Since this is a representative suit, it cannot be transferred from the lower court. All the applications related to the transfer are not maintainable. Hence I urge the court to dismiss them,” he said. Mohd Mumtaz, Raees Ahmed, the counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, also submitted against the pleas.

The plaintiffs Shailendra Vyas, Laxmi Devi and Anushka Tiwari filed the three pleas last year. On their behalf, their counsel Sudhir Tripathi, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Himanshu Tiwari submitted before the court of district judge Sanjeev Kumar Pandey. Chaturvedi said many cases related to Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter were transferred to the court of the district judge.

“Currently, the cases are being heard in the district court. The suit ‘Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Committee and others’ is of the same nature. The objective of all is also the same. It is related to the same premises and Arazi number.... Therefore, the case should be transferred to the court of district judge from the court of civil judge (senior division), FTC, before which it is pending,” they said.