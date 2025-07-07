Adi Vishweshwar case: Varanasi dist court rejects plea seeking transfer

The court of Varanasi district judge Jai Prakash Tiwari on Monday rejected a plea seeking an order to transfer a suit titled ‘Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Committee and others’ from the fast-track court of the civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, to any other court. The plea was filed in May this year by Manikuntala Tiwari, Neelima Mishra and Renu Pandey, daughters of the late Harihar Pandey, one of the three litigants in the suit. (For Representation)

Advocate Ashish Tiwari, the counsel for Manikuntala Tiwari, argued that she was not being given enough opportunity to present her side on the application pending in the court of the civil judge (senior division) fast-track court. Therefore, the said case should be transferred to some other court, Tiwari urged the court.

Submitting against it, advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of the deity in the suit, questioned the maintainability of the application and argued that when the three sisters are not parties in the said case, on what basis has this application been given on their behalf. Rastogi urged the court to reject the plea.

Rastogi said: “District judge Jai Prakash Tiwari completed the hearing on the transfer application on Saturday (July 5) and had fixed July 7 as date for the order. The court pronounced the order today (July 7) and dismissed the transfer application.” The said suit was filed in 1991.