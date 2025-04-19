Admission process at LU begins, details available on SAMARTH

The central admission process for Lucknow University began on Thursday. The admission application forms for registration (LURN) and undergraduate courses for the session 2025-26 are available on the SAMARTH portal. Students willing to get an admission in any course in Lucknow University or affiliated colleges will be required to get a LURN number by paying a registration fee of ₹100. Lucknow university campus (File pic)

The link to the forms can be found on the official website of the university. The candidates who wish to get an admission in Lucknow University campus and colleges included in the central admission process of Lucknow University will have to apply online as per the course and pay the prescribed fee.

The faculties and courses included in the university are – Arts (BA, BJMC); Science (BSc (Mathematics Group) (NEP), BSc (Bio Group) (NEP), BVoc (Renewable Energy), BSc (Agriculture)); Commerce (BCom (Hons), BCom (NEP)); Law (LLB 5-year Integrated); Fine Arts (Bachelor of Visual Art (Painting), Bachelor of Visual Art (Applied Art), Bachelor of Visual Art (Sculpture). BFA in Textile Design); Yoga and Alternative Medicine (BA/ BSc Yoga); Engineering (BTech, BCA), Management Studies (BBA), Tourism Studies, Pharmaceutical Sciences (B Pharm, D Pharm).

Admissions in all the faculties will be based on marks obtained in Undergraduate Entrance Test of the university. The application fee for general and OBC candidates in undergraduate courses is ₹800 while the SC and ST candidates will be required to pay ₹400. For UG Professional courses (BBA and BCA) and DPharm, the general and OBC candidates will be required to pay ₹1,000 as application fee while SC and ST candidates will be required to pay ₹500.